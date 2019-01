CEC Registers MP Shevchenko, Court-Reinstated Fiscal Service Head Nasirov As Presidential Candidates 18:05

Asset Recovery Agency Leases Out Businessman Kurchenko’s Armored BMW 18:03

SACPO Not To Offer Deal With Investigation To State Fiscal Service's Ex-Acting Head Prodan 17:53

Naftogaz Ready To Reduce Size Of Its Claim Against Gazprom To USD 2 Billion If Long-Term Gas Transit Contract Concluded 17:38

Servant Of The People Nominates Zelenskyi As Presidential Candidate 17:31

PGO Not To Question Tymoshenko Within Lazarenko Case Soon 14:12

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For February By 3.2-3.3% To UAH 10,460.4-11,458.8 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 14:10

Ministry Of Defense's Intelligence Department: Russian FSB Starts Showing More Activity In Donbas 13:34

SBU Puts Kingpin Levin Suspected Of Organizing Activist Handziuk's Murder On Wanted List 13:14