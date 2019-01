Ministry Of Defense's Intelligence Department: Russian FSB Starts Showing More Activity In Donbas

The Defense Ministry Intelligence Department states that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB; the Russian Federation) has started showing its activity in occupied Donbas.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Maksym Prauta, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units 16 times, one Ukrainian military man was wounded.