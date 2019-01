SBU Puts Kingpin Levin Suspected Of Organizing Activist Handziuk's Murder On Wanted List

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has put kingpin Oleksii Levin (Moskalenko) on the wanted list for being suspected of organizing the assassination of acting office manager / anticorruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Respective information was posted on the official website of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Levin escaped from law enforcement bodies on August 19, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 4, 2018, law enforcers in-absentia notified Levin of being involved in Handziuk's assassination.