Zelenskyi Denies Kolomoiskyi's Involvement In Financing Of His Election Campaign

Actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has denied businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi's involvement in financing of his election campaign.

Zelenskyi has said this to the Ukrainska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyi also denied allegations as to his friendship with the oligarch.

The showman assured that his election campaign was sponsored by him and his friends.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on December 31, 2018, Zelenskyi said he decided to run for president.