The Central Election Commission (CEC) registered Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Olha Bohomolets and the leader of the 5.10 party Hennadii Balashov as presidential candidates for the March 31elections.

The relevant decisions were taken at a meeting of the Central Election Commission on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bohomolets is running as a self-nominated candidate.

She was born in 1966, Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on health issues, non-partisan.

Balashov nominated by the 5.10 party.

He was born in 1961, former Member of Parliament (1998-2002), businessman.

From January 19, Bohomolets and Balashov will be able to conduct election campaigns.

Totally, the CEC has already registered 10 candidates, including Anatolii Hrytsenko (leader of the Civic Position party), Andrii Sadovyi (mayor of Lviv and leader of the Samopomich party), Yevhen Murayev, Vitalii Kupriy (both independent Members of Parliament), Serhii Kaplin (Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc), Valentyn Nalyvaichenko (former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine and leader of the Social and Political Movement Spravedlyvist party), Ihor Shevchenko (former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources), Vitalii Skotsyk (former chairperson of the Agrarian party).

The CEC refused to three candidates, and continues to consider the documents of three: restored by the court as head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, independent Members of Parliament Oleksandr Shevchenko and Yurii Boiko.

The nomination and acceptance of documents for registration of candidates will last until February 3 inclusively.

An election campaign by a candidate is allowed from the day after his registration until 12:00 p.m. on March 29.

At the same time, registered candidates will be able to officially refuse to run by March 7 inclusively.

Accordingly, by March 8, the Central Election Commission will be able to cancel the registration of such candidates and approve the text of the ballot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget provides for UAH 2.4 billion to hold presidential elections on March 31.