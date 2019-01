CEC Allows Auto Euro Syla Public Organization To Observe 2019 Presidential Elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) granted the right to the Auto euro syla public organization to observe the presidential elections on March 31.

The relevant decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Totally, as of Friday, the commission granted the right to observe the elections to 43 public organizations, including the Natsionalni Druzhyny.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC registered 10 presidential candidates for the March 31 elections.