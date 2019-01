Ukraine In Talks With United States On New Military Products Supplies - Klimkin

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin states that Ukraine is holding negotiations with the United States on new supplies of military goods.

The Ukrainian minister has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister praised the adoption of the law that would allow law enforcement bodies not to involve the UkrOboronProm state-run concern in importation of military goods.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the Verkhovna Rada allowed law enforcement bodies not to involve UkrOboronProm in importation of military goods.