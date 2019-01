Ukraine has terminated a total of 49 agreements with the Russian Federation and is still deciding on termination of the same number of agreements.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klimkin also called 2018 a year of Ukraine's victories over Russia at courts.

He said that in June, all Ukraine's appeals against Russia will be heard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has visa-free travels with 86 countries.