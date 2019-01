Ukrainians May Enjoy Visa-Free Travels To 86 Countries, Simplified Visa Regime With 54, Visa Regime With 58

Ukraine has visa-free travels with 86 foreign states, simplified visa regime with 54 countries and visa regime with 58.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klimkin added that he was in talks with several countries regarding either simplification of the visa regime or visa-free travels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, 2017, visa-free travels with the European Union became available for Ukrainian citizens.