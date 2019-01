Azerbaijani Buta Airways To Launch Baku - Odesa Flight From March 31

The first Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways intends to launch the Baku - Odesa - Baku flight from March 31.

The press service of the Odessa International Airport said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that flights will be operated two times a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Departure from Odesa will be at 10:40 a.m., arrival in Baku at 01:20 p.m.

Departure from Baku at 07:00 a.m., arrival in Odesa - at 09:40 a.m.

Itinerary flights are planned until October 24.

Airfare is still being formed.

The airline’s fleet consists of 8 Brazilian-made Embraier 190 aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Azerbaijani Buta Airways launched the Baku - Kyiv flight.