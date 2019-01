Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev admits that the Russian Federation is likely to cease natural gas transit via Ukraine from 2020.

He said this at a briefing on January 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports..

He said that following the upcoming parliamentary election, there will be enough time to sign a transit agreement should preparation processes be held during whole 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has doubts about reaching final agreements during the trilateral gas transit negotiations between Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the European Union that will take place in Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium) on January 21 due to absence of Russian experts at the consultations on January 15.

Vitrenko noted that in view of the absence of the Russian experts at the January 15 gas consultations final agreements at the political level would unlikely be possible the following week.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Integration Olena Zerkal has blamed the Gazprom gas company (Russia) for the breakdown of the trilateral technical consultations on natural gas.

At the same time, according to her, meaningful conversations were held with the European Commission on all the substantial issues of reform of the gas market, implementation of the association agreement, and the fate of the trilateral consultations.

The second round of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the European Union on transit of natural gas through Ukraine to European countries is scheduled to take place in Brussels (Belgium) on January 21.