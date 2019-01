Supreme Court Begins Considering Legality Of Rada’s Appeal To Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew To Grant Autoce

The Supreme Court has begun considering the legality of the parliament’s decision to approve President Petro Poroshenko’s appeal to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople to issue a Tomos (decree) granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Supreme Court began considering a lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which calls on the court to declare the decision No. 2410-VIII of April 19, 2018, unlawful and repeal it, on January 17, 2019," the statement said.

The court hearing was adjourned to February 14 because of one of the representatives of the plaintiffs failed to appear in court without a valid reason.

The Supreme Court received three appeals from three temples of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (in canonical unity with the Moscow Patriarchate) and combined them into a single case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament approved Poroshenko’s appeal to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople to issue a Tomos granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on April 19, 2018.