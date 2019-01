Education Ministry Has Not Yet Received Requests From NACB, Unaware Of Possible Hrynevych Offenses Cited In Co

The Ministry of Education and Science has not yet received any requests from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and it is unaware of the offenses that Minister of Education and Science Lyliya Hrynevych allegedly committed that prompted the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv to order the NACB to open a criminal case against her.

The press service of the ministry stated this in comments to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have no idea who the person (the applicant) is and we do not yet understand what the Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science has to do with GUGFS officials and the Ivano-Frankivsk regional GUGFS, which are also mentioned in the application. The ruling also does not specify the offenses alleged in the application filed by ‘Person 2,’" the press service said.

In addition, according to the press service, the ministry has not yet received any requests from law enforcement agencies, the NACB, or prosecution lawyers.

The press service said that the ministry was ready to provide all the necessary information to the NACB and other law enforcement agencies if requested.

The press service stressed that all comments regarding pre-trial investigations are exclusively within the competence of the pre-trial investigation authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered the NACB to open criminal proceedings against Minister of Education and Science Hrynevych on suspicion of abuse of power or office and forgery of official documents.

It has been established that a citizen filed a complaint with the NACB, alleging that the minister of education committed a criminal offense.

The citizen asked the NACB to open a case under articles 364 and 366 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

The citizen appealed to the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv after the NACB refused to open a case.

The court granted the citizen’s appeal on December 29, 2018, and ordered the NACB to investigate possible crimes by Hrynevych.

The name of the applicant and the circumstances of the possible criminal offense were not specified in court documents.