SBU Questions Kholodnytskyi In Connection With Case Involving Disclosure Of Pre-Trial Investigation Informatio

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has questioned Deputy Prosecutor General/Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi in connection with a case involving disclosure of information about a pre-trial investigation.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the questioning took place before the New Year.

Other employees of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) were also questioned.

The questioning took place in the SACPO building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has said that the Prosecutor General’s Office has not prepared charges against Kholodnytskyi.

The Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal proceedings against Kholodnytskyi on suspicion of disclosing information about a pre-trial investigation on June 12, 2018, and instructed the SBU to launch an investigation.