Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal has determined that the terms "Ukrainian nationalists" and "Eastern Malopolska" in the “Act on the Institute of National Remembrance – Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation” are unconstitutional.

President Petro Poroshenko announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The constitutional court of Poland has declared the terms ‘Ukrainian nationalists’ and ‘Eastern Malopolska’ in the Act on the Institute of National Remembrance unconstitutional," he wrote.

Poroshenko welcomed the Constitutional Tribunal’s decision and thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for appealing to the Constitutional Tribunal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Duda decided in February 2018 to sign the law on amendment of the “Act on the Institute of National Remembrance – Commission for the Prosecution of Crimes against the Polish Nation,” which introduces criminal penalties for denying the "crimes of Ukrainian nationalists in 1925-1950" and send it to the Constitutional Tribunal.