SACPO To Re-Send Recommendation To Lift MP Dubnevych’s Immunity To Lutsenko

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) intends to re-send the recommendation to lift the immunity of Member of Parliament Yaroslav Dubnevych (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) to Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko for submission to the parliament.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, SACPO will send the recommendation after studying it and addressing the objections that prompted its return to the SACPO.

The source did not specify when the recommendation would be re-sent to Lutsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko recently returned the recommendation to lift Dubnevych’s parliamentary immunity to the SACPO to address the deficiencies in it.