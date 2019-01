NACB Dismisses Case Upon Special Confiscation Of USD 1.5 Billion Of Yanukovych And His Accomplices, Court Urge

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed the criminal case upon special confiscation of USD 1.5 billion arrested in accounts of former president Viktor Yanukovych and his accomplices, however, a court has urged the Bureau to resume the investigation.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the NACB.

The court has cancelled a resolution of a NACB detective who closed the case.

The NACB has dismissed the case as it found no evidence against officials of Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank, PGO and the Finance Ministry.

The court urged to resume the investigation in December.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has accused the NACB of exerting pressure on Oschadbank aimed at receiving the classified text of the court on special confiscation of USD 1.5 billion of Yanukovych and his team.