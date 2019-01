PGO Completes Investigation Into Case Against Ex-Acting Prime Minister Arbuzov Suspected Of Embezzlement Of NB

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has completed the investigation into a criminal case against former head of the National Bank of Ukraine / former acting prime minister of Ukraine, Serhii Arbuzov, suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 220 million that belonged to the NBU.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lutsenko noted that after the studying of the criminal case records, the case would be sent to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO summoned Arbuzov for interrogation for January 15.

Earlier, the PGO in-absentia handed over a notice of suspicion of appropriation of UAH 3.2 billion to Arbuzov.