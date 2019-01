The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has secured the right of religious communities to alter their affiliation.

A total of 229 parliamentary members backed respective bill 4128-д as a basis and in principle, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the Thursday session of the Ukrainian Parliament, a deputy chairperson of the committee, Viktor Yelenskyi (the People's Front parliamentary faction), said that decisions on affiliation of the communities would be taken by two thirds of communities composition.

The law takes effect next day after its promulgation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 16, the Parliamentary Committee on Culture and Spirituality recommended that the Ukrainian Parliament adopt as a basis and improvement the updated bill on alteration of affiliation of religious communities with religious centers through registration of new wording of their statutes or amending of the effective bill.