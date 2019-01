The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained anti-Ukrainian propagandist Elena Boiko (Vischur) earlier expelled from the Russian Federation.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 14, 2018, Boiko was put on the wanted list and on December 15, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv accorded permission for Boiko's detention for further hearing of possibility of her arrest.

The investigation in underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court has in-absentia sentenced Ternopil city resident, Yevhen Fuk, to two years in prison for spreading calls on Russia to launch military aggression against Ukraine on the VKontakte social medium.