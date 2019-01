Court-Reinstated Fiscal Service Head Nasirov Applies To CEC For Registration As Presidential Candidate

Roman Nasirov, who was recently reinstated as the head of the State Fiscal Service by a court, has applied to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for March 31.

The press service of the Central Election Commission announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Nasirov submitted his registration documents to the Central Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon.

He applied for registration as an independent candidate.

The Central Election Commission must register or refuse to register him within five days.

As of Wednesday, the Central Election Commission has registered eight candidates and refused to register three. It is considering the registration documents of three applicants.

Nomination of candidates and submission of registration documents will continue until February 3, inclusive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled on October 11 that the dismissal of Nasirov from the post of head of the State Fiscal Service was unlawful and reinstated him.

The Cabinet of Ministers has appealed against the reinstatement of Nasirov.