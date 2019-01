Foreign Ministry: Ukraine Not Sent Request To Turkey With Request To Close Bosphorus Strait For Russian Warshi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that Ukraine has not sent a request to Turkey with a request to close the Bosphorus Strait for Russian warships.

This is stated in a response of the Foreign Ministry to a request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"The request for the necessity to close the Bosphorus Strait for the passage of Russian warships under Article 19 of the Montreux Convention was not sent to Turkey," the response said.

The document provides no more details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, 2018, the commander of the Naval Forces Ihor Voronchenko said that Ukraine intends to ask Turkey to close the Bosphorus Strait for Russian warships after the attack and capture of Ukrainian sailors on November 25.

Voronchenko noted that Ukraine will initiate the appropriate steps in accordance with Article 19 of the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits.

On November 25, Russia seized two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat near the Kerch Strait.

24 Ukrainian sailors were taken prisoner.