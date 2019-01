Anatolii Hrytsenko, presidential candidate, leader of the Civic Position Party, has declared UAH 334,300 of revenues for 2017.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from data in the Unified Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State Functions.

In particular, UAH 180,000 accounted for its interest in Oschadbank, UAH 140,000 for pension and UAH 15,000 for salary.

Hrytsenko's savings make USD 23,500 and UAH 111,000 in the accounts in Oschadbank and another USD 36,000 and UAH 120,000 in cash.

In 2013, he bought a Volvo XC90 vehicle for UAH 0.5 million, he also owns a Yamaha VX700 water scooter.

According to the declaration, Hrytsenko owns no real estate.

He is registered with his family in his spouse Yuliya Mostova’s apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​56 square meters.

Her property also includes land plots with a total area of ​​8,200 square meters and a house of 350 square meters in Ukrainka in Kyiv region.

In 2014, Mostova acquired an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​110 square meters for UAH 3.5 million, in addition, she has an apartment in the capital of 33 square meters and registration in the apartment of Hleb Razumkov in Kyiv on 80 square meters without ownership of the property.

In 2016, Mostova purchased a Toyota RAV4 vehicle for UAH 0.7 million.

Mostova has 41% of the total capital of the ZN Group (Dzerkalo Tyzhnia [Mirror of the Week]), 20% each at Ankaris LLC and Ormos Publishing House, 16.7% at Community 8.

Her income for 2017 amounted to UAH 375,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission registered Hrytsenko and independent members of Parliament Yevhen Murayev and Vitalii Kupriy as candidates in the presidential elections scheduled for March 31.