The Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow (the Russian Federation) has extended the arrest of four more Ukrainian navy sailors.

Lawyer Mykola Polozov has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the court has extended the arrest of all 24 Ukrainian navy sailors detained by Russian military in the waters near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the Moscow court extended the arrest of 20 Ukrainian seamen.