MP Bohomolets Asking CEC To Register Her As Presidential Candidate

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Olha Bohomolets, asks the Central Election Commission to register her as a presidential candidate for the March 31 presidential election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the CEC.

Bohomolets submitted respective documents to the CEC on Wednesday morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC registered Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi; former environment minister (2014-2015) Ihor Shevchenko; member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association parliamentary faction, Serhii Kaplin; former SBU chairperson / leader of the Justice non-governmental political organization, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko as presidential candidates.