The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has extended for a month the pretrial investigation into the case against former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Myroslav Prodan, suspected of embezzlement of UAH 89 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

Respective decision was taken this week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv that refused to arrest Prodan and released him on bail.