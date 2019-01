Antonov To Resume Production Of An-124 Ruslan Aircraft Without Using Russian Components

The Antonov state aircraft manufacturing enterprise (Kyiv), which is part of the UkrOboronProm state defense concern, intends to resume production of the An-124 Ruslan aircraft without using Russian components.

UkrOboronProm announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are actively cooperating in this direction with several international aircraft manufacturers. We are already in the final stage of complete rework of all the electronic components of this transport aircraft. We hope that it will be adopted by Antonov’s engineering and design team this year," Antonov’s First Deputy General Director Serhii Omelchenko is quoted as saying in the statement.

After that, according to him, it will be possible to begin assembling the first aircraft without Russian components.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antonov state aircraft manufacturing enterprise’s profit increased by UAH 1.9 million or 1.1% to UAH 180 million and its net sales revenue increased 1.6-fold to UAH 5.9 billion in 2017, compared with 2016.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to include Antonov in the Ukroboronprom state defense concern on April 4, 2015.

UkrOboronProm was established in December 2010. It unites 125 enterprises in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.