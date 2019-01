The chairperson-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak, will visit Severodonetsk and Stanytsia Luhanska on January 16.

Lajcak announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We will visit areas near the line of contact tomorrow. We will be in Severodonetsk and Stanytsia Luhanska, inspect a bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska, and speak to people who live near the line of contact and bear the brunt of the conflict,” he said.

According to him, Ukraine will be one of the priorities during the Slovakia’s chairmanship of the OSCE.

“We are very interested in Ukraine becoming a secure and prosperous country within its internationally recognized borders,” he said.

Lajcak met with Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, and Ukraine’s representatives in the Trilateral Contact Group during his visit to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia assumed the chairmanship in the OSCE on January 1.