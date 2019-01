Ukraine expects about 850 observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the presidential elections scheduled for March 31.

The press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Interior Affairs is ready for close cooperation with OSCE observers and ensure their safety.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has set up a special working group to prevent violations and provocations during the electoral process, on election day, and during the counting of votes, as well as to ensure the safety of observers.

The working group, which is headed by the Ministry of Interior Affairs’ adviser Ivan Stoiko, includes representatives of investigative and operational units of the National Police and public safety specialists.

The working group will also identify and classify violations of the law during the electoral process, handle requests from citizens, monitor the media and social networks to identify and prevent violations of the election legislation, and work in close cooperation with the Central Election Commission (CEC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that his ministry will not accept applications from Russian observers to monitor the presidential elections in Ukraine.