Source: NACB Seizes 3-5 Grams Of Cocaine From MP Berezkin’s Son

Officers for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) have seized 3-5 grams of cocaine from Maksym Berezkin, the son of Member of Parliament Stanislav Berezkin, during a search of his place of residence.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, Maksym Berezkin’s place of residence was searched on October 23, 2018.

According to court documents, NACB detectives seized a transparent bag containing a white powdery substance and a notepad/diary in which “ChGZhB"was written; Berezkin’s Samsung Note 8 mobile phone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier earlier reported, a court has canceled an order that banned Maksym Berezkin from traveling abroad.

Earlier, the court ordered arrest of Maksym Berezkin and set bail at UAH 5 million.

He left a remand prison after posting bail.

Maksym Berezkin is suspected of involvement in the theft of a loan of USD 20 million from Oschadbank.