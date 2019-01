Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Integration Olena Zerkal has blamed the Gazprom gas company (Russia) for the breakdown of the trilateral technical consultations on natural gas.

Zerkal made the relevant post on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Gazprom disrupted the trilateral gas consultations on gas by trying to intimidate Europe with its uncontrollability and impose its concepts instead of civilized rules. The logic is simple: do not pay attention to anyone, build Nord Stream-2 without waiting for the final permits, and ignore your own partners,” she wrote.

At the same time, according to her, meaningful conversations were held with the European Commission on all the substantial issues of reform of the gas market, implementation of the association agreement, and the fate of the trilateral consultations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the second round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the European Union on transit of natural gas through Ukraine to European countries is scheduled to take place in Brussels (Belgium) on January 21.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company has stated that it is ready to withdraw or amend the claim it filed against Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce in connection with their contract for transit of natural gas through Ukraine if a long-term contract for gas transit is concluded.

Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a claim with the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce on July 6, 2018, asking the Arbitration Institute to revise the gas transit tariff under its contract with Gazprom, and tentatively assessed its monetary claim at USD 11.58 billion, excluding interest.

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Naftogaz of Ukraine on February 28, 2018, in a dispute in which it claimed USD 4.63 billion from Gazprom as compensation for failing to deliver the agreed volumes of natural for transportation on transit through Ukraine.

According to Naftogaz of Ukraine, the net payment that Gazprom will have to make to it is USD 2.56 billion since the arbitration institute previously ordered Naftogaz of Ukraine to pay Gazprom for gas supply arrears.