Police Detain Suspect Of Setting On Fire Building In Territory Of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

The police have detained a person suspected of setting a building in the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on fire.

Press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

If the guilt is proved, the suspect is likely to face 10 years in prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, fire occurred in the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.