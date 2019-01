Court In Russia Decides To Consider Extension Of Arrest Of 24 Ukrainian Seamen Behind Closed Doors

The Lefortovsky district court of Moscow (the Russian Federation) has decided to consider the extension of the arrest of 24 Ukrainian navy sailors taken hostage by Russia in the waters near the Kerch Strait behind closed doors.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister thanked all the activists and representatives of foreign countries' embassies for their presence at the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, 2018, Russia captured two Ukrainian motorboats and a towboat near the Kerch Strait.

Besides, a total of 24 Ukrainian seamen were taken hostage.