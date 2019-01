Antonov To Resume Production Of An-124 Ruslan Aircraft Without Using Russian Components 18:31

OSCE Chairman Lajcak To Visit Severodonetsk And Stanytsia Luhanska On January 16 18:23

Ukraine Expects 850 OSCE Observers To Monitor Presidential Elections 18:18

Source: NACB Seizes 3-5 Grams Of Cocaine From MP Berezkin’s Son 18:13

Deputy Foreign Minister Zerkal Blames Gazprom For Breakdown Of Trilateral Technical Consultations On Gas 18:09

Poroshenko Will Visit Israel To Sign Free Trade Area Agreement On January 21 12:55

Police Detain Suspect Of Setting On Fire Building In Territory Of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra 12:49

MP Lutsenko Withdraws UAH 750,000 On Eve Of Kyivska Rus Bank's Being Taken Into Provisional Administration - DGF 12:33

Court In Russia Decides To Consider Extension Of Arrest Of 24 Ukrainian Seamen Behind Closed Doors 12:26