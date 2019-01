Rescuers Extinguishing Fire In One Building Of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are extinguishing the fire in of the buildings of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv.

The press service of the Kyiv office of the State Emergency Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Emergency Service received information about the fire at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra at 4.17 p.m.

The fire is in a building of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra at 23 Lavrska Street.

The fire began in a room on the first floor of the two-storey building.

The area under the fire is estimated at 200 square meters.

Over 40 firemen and 11 units of machinery are involved in the work.

The fire extinguishing continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine searched the home of Pavel, the abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (aka Kyiv Monastery of the Caves).