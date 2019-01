Kharkivoblenergo Deputy CEO Isayev In Hospital After Assassination Attempt

On January 12, 2019, two masked men attacked Dmytro Isayev, deputy director general of the Kharkivoblenergo regional power distribution company.

Volodymyr Skichko, the press secretary of Kharkivoblenergo, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He was attacked by two masked men," Skichko said.

According to Skichko, Isayev is in a hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

The press service of the Kharkiv regional police says in a statement that Isayev was attacked by two men at the door of his apartment on January 12.

Isayev was hospitalized with several knife wounds.

Police have opened a criminal case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted assassination).

Investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State through the State Property Fund of Ukraine owns 65% of shares in Kharkivoblenergo, and Garensia Enterprises Limited (Cyprus) owns 29.795%.

The State Property Fund planned to sell the government stakes in Kharkivoblenergo in 2018.