The Bogdan Motors automobile company (Kyiv), which is part of the Bogdan Corporation, has signed a new contract with the Defense Ministry on supplies of the Bogdan ambulance cars 2251.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Bogdan Motors Company has signed a new contract with the Defense Ministry on supplies of modernized ambulance cars Bogdan 2251 to the armed forces of Ukraine. This year the military will get more of these ambulance cars from the Ukrainian company," reads the statement.

The Defense Ministry says the new version of the ambulance cars Bogdan 2251 meets all requirements of the military and doctors.

UAZ-452 had been the major ambulance car before Bogdan 2251 appeared at the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense has signed a new contract with the Bogdan Motors automobile company (Kyiv), which is part of the Bogdan Corporation, for supply of Bogdan 6317 trucks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 2019.

Bogdan Motors’ losses increased 2.3-fold to UAH 635.078 million in 2017, compared with 2016.

Twenty enterprises engaging in production and sale of automobiles founded the Bogdan Corporation in February 2005.

The Bogdan Corporation increased production of buses by 32 or 41% to 110 in 2017, compared with 2016.

