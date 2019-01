President Lukashenko Discusses With Medvedchuk Possibility Of Improvement Of Relations Between Ukraine And Rus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has met with Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, the former head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine.

This is said in a posting on the official portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Posting reads that President Lukashenko and Medvedchuk discussed the possibility of normalization of the relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

President Lukashenko said he knew the position of Medvedchuk on the possibility of normalization of the relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"You possess information both about the politics and the current domestic political developments. Your information is very important to us from the point of our further behavior. You could consult me in this situation," Lukashenko said.

President Lukashenko called for resolution of the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"This misunderstanding (one cannot call this another way) must finish. The sister republics, sister nations… We are making presents to our enemies and rivals with our own hands," he said.

Medvedchuk thanked Lukashenko for the role of Belarus in the peaceful resolution of the Donbas conflict.

Medvedchuk and Lukashenko expressed their regret that the Minsk agreements are not being executed. They noted that the Minsk agreements is the only plan of peaceful settlement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 13, 2019, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units 14 times, one Ukrainian military man was wounded.