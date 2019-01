Salaries Of Heads Of Parliamentary Factions And Groups Between UAH 27,800 And UAH 57,800 In December

The salaries of head of factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine were between UAH 27,800 and UAH 57.800 in December 2018.

The staff of the Verkhovna Rada said this to Ukrainian News Agency following an inquiry.

The head of the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Artur Herasimov and the head of the faction of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko received UAH 37,002 each in December.

MP Oleh Bereziuk, the head of the faction of the Samopomich party, received UAH 55,747.

MP Maksym Burbak, the head of the faction of the People's Front Party, received UAH 51,360.

MP Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the faction of the Batkivschyna Party, received UAH 31,821.

MP Vadym Novinskyi, the head of the faction of the Opposition Bloc, received UAH 27.751.

Verkhovna Rada member Iryna Lutsenko, the representative of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the Verkhovna Rada, received UAH 57,799 in December.

The biggest salary for December was paid to Verkhovna Rada member Volodymyr Lytvyn (independent). He received UAH 103,305.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the salary of Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy made UAH 42,300 in December, of Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Heraschenko - UAH 44,600, and of Verkhovna Rada Deputy Chairperson Oksana Syroyid - UAH 38,800.