President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko paid 20 visits to 14 countries in 2018.

The Presidential Administration said this to Ukrainian News Agency following the inquiry.

In 2018, President Poroshenko paid two state visits to Kuwait and Qatar, three official visits to Spain, Serbia, and Turkey and 15 working visits.

Besides, President Poroshenko made 48 working trips to 21 regions of Ukraine in 2018.

President Poroshenko made six working trips to Lviv region in 2018, five working trips to Donetsk region, four working trips to each of Kyiv region and Odesa region.

President Poroshenko made three working trips to each of Vinnytsia region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Khmelnytskyi region, and Zhytomyr region in 2018.

President Poroshenko made two working trips to each of Volyn region, Ternopil region, Mykolaiv region, and Ivano-Frankivsk region in 2018.

President Poroshenko made no working trips to Sumy region, Poltava region, and Chernivtsi region in 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko paid 26 visits to 18 countries in 2017, including two state, seven official, and 17 working visits.

The expenses for the foreign visits of the President amounted to UAH 34.3 million in 2017.

According to a contract signed by the Ukraina state aviation enterprise and the State Affairs Department in March 2018, the cost of official delegations flights headed by President Poroshenko will make about UAH 64.8 million in 2018.