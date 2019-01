Lutsenko Returns To SACPO Motion On Stripping Parliamentary Immunity From MP Dubnevych

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko has returned to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) a motion on stripping the parliamentary immunity from Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Dubnevych from the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko.

A source in the Prosecutor General's Office said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The source did not comment on the reasons for the decision to return the motion to the SACPO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine suspects MP Yaroslav Dubnevych of embezzlement of UAH 93.2 million of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company's affiliate, Production Support Center, during supply of goods at overstated prices in 2015-2017.

On December 29, 2018, Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi handed to Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko a recommendation on striping parliamentary immunity from MP Dubnevych.