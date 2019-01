The Ministry of Health has dismissed Kateryna Amosova from the post of rector of the Bohomolets National Medical University for the third time.

The ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health terminated the contract with Kateryna Amosova for the third time on January 8, 2019, for failing to fulfil the legal requirements of the State Audit Office…,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the ministry dismissed Amosova because she failed to address violations related to financial and economic activities in accordance with the requirements of the State Audit Service and because she was absent from her place of work December 26 to January 8 without good reason from, which effectively blocked the operations of the university.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv reinstated Amosova as the rector of the Bohomolets National Medical University on December 20, 2018.

The Ministry of Health dismissed Amosova from the post of rector of the university for the second time in October.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv reinstated Amosova as the rector of the Bohomolets National Medical University on September 20, 2018.

The Ministry of Health announced a competition for the post of rector of the Bohomolets National Medical University on April 23.

Before then, the Ministry of Health terminated Amosova’s contract as the rector of the Bohomolets National Medical University and dismissed her.

The Ministry of Health again removed Amosova from the post of rector of the Bohomolets National Medical University on March 6 and extended the work of the commission that was investigating the disruption of an integrated dentistry examination until March 23.

The Kyiv Administrative Court reinstated Amosova as the rector of the university, but the Ministry of Health appealed against this court’s decision.

The Ministry of Health removed Amosova from the post of rector of the university and removed Iryna Bulakh from the post of director of the ministry’s test center in February 2018 because of the disruption of an integrated dentistry examination.