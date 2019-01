Court Allows Nasirov To Leave Kyiv And Kyiv Region

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed Roman Nasirov to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The trial of Nasirov continues.

As at January 10, prosecutors read 419 of 774 pages of the indictment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appealed against the reinstatement of Roman Nasirov as the head of the State Fiscal Service.