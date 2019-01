German Doctors Take Bullet From Body Of Wounded Odesa Activist Mykhailyk

Doctors of a German hospital have taken a bullet from the body of Odesa activist Oleh Mykhailyk was wounded in September 2018.

The press service of the National Police of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the surgery operation was on January 11, 2019.

The bullet will be preserved as evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, 2018, activist Oleh Mykhailyk was attacked in Odesa.

On September 25, law enforcement agencies arrested three men suspected of assassination attempt on activist Mykhailyk.

On September 27, a court ordered detention of the three suspects without an option of bail.