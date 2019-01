Ukrainian citizen Yurii Vasylenko, who is suspected of organizing the murder of former Russian State Duma member Denis Voronenkov in Kyiv, has been kidnapped in Moscow (Russia) by unidentified people.

This was reported by the Russian news agency, Rosbalt.

“Ukrainian crime boss Yurii Vasylenko, the key figure in the case involving the murder of former State Duma member Denis Voronenkov in Kyiv, was kidnapped after a gunshot was fired in Moscow. A giant arsenal of weapons was found during a search of the crime boss’ apartment,” the report states.

A law-enforcement source told Rosbalt that Vasylenko lived in Moscow illegally, using a passport issued to a person named Antonenko.

He rented a large apartment near the Alekseevskaya subway station, from where he mostly went to the Bazilik restaurant, which served as an office for him.

According to the source, Vasylenko did not have guards, but he carried a gun.

Rosbalt reported that a group of men entered the Bazilik restaurant on January 10 and demanded that Vasylenko take a drive with them.

On the street, Vasylenko unexpectedly pushed the men and tried to escape. A scuffle ensued, during which shots were fired.

Vasylenko was injured, he was bundled into the trunk of a car, and the attackers fled the scene.

A criminal case was launched, in connection with which searches were conducted, including a search of the apartment rented by Vasylenko.

Russian operatives found an arsenal of weapons, including sniper rifles and explosives, in the apartment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Voronenkov was killed in downtown Kyiv on March 23, 2017.

Two Ukrainian citizens accused of involvement in this murder have gone on trial in Kyiv.

Materials related to the suspected organizer of the murder, Russian citizen Vladimir Tyurin, and two other suspects (Kharkiv native Yurii Vasylenko and Ukrainian citizen Yaroslav Levenets), who have been declared wanted, have been separated into a separate case, the pre-trial investigation of which is continuing.