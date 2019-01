The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has closed an embezzlement case against former Director General of Ukrkhimtransammiak state-owned enterprise Viktor Bondyk.

This is said in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December 2018, lawyers requested a court to lift arrest from accounts at a Swiss bank of Spess Asset Management B. V., in which Viktor Bondyk is the ultimate beneficiary.

The lawyers wrote in their motion that a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office had closed a criminal case against their client.

The criminal case was closed on November 22, 2018, as the investigation had established no crimes in actions of Bondyk.

According to the lawyer, the prosecutor closed the case but did not lift arrest from the property of his client. The lawyer asked the court to lift the arrest from the property of Bondyk.

The court satisfied the motion and lifted the arrest from property of the former Director General of Ukrkhimtransammiak state-owned enterprise.

The prosecutors were present there and did not object to the motion on lifting arrest from the property of Bondyk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2017, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said that the Prosecutor-General's Office (PGO) had served a notice of suspicion to former Director General of Ukrkhimtransammiak state-owned enterprise Viktor Bondyk and that his Swiss bank accounts were still blocked.

He said Bondyk's acts led to USD 2.3 million losses.

Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland temporarily blocked USD 29.6 million on a Bondyk's company's account with Bank Vontobel AG (Switzerland) as part of a criminal investigation into money laundering.

In February 2017, the Kyiv Court of Appeal unblocked the account.