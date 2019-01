Energy Commission Cuts Electricity Tariffs For Associations Of Co-Owners Of Apartment Buildings To Tariffs For

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services of Ukraine has cut the electricity tariffs for apartment building co-owners associations to the level of electricity tariffs for households.

The Energy Commission adopted this decision at its sitting on January 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Energy Commission chairperson Oksana Kryvenko wrote on her Facebook page that the Commission canceled its resolution No.2010 of December 21, 2018.

The electricity tariff for apartment building co-owners associations was 232 kopecks/kWh. Now it is 168 kopecks/kWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has launched a pilot project on provision of compensation to apartment building co-owners associations within the IQ energy program aiming at modernization of housing.

From the beginning of 2018, as of April 19, 1,919 apartment building co-owners associations were created.

The raise of tariffs for electric energy for households by 3-30% to 90-168 kopecks/kWh took effect on March 1, 2017.

For households consuming up to 100 kWh a month the price grew 26%, from 71.4 to 90 kopecks/kWh (40% of households fall within this category, according to the Commission).

For households consuming more than this amount, the tariff is 168 kopecks/kWh from March 1 (previously those consuming 100√600 kWh were charged 129 kopecks/kWh and over 600 kWh 163.8 kopecks/kWh).