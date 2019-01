The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has summoned leader of the Civic Position party, Anatolii Hrytsenko, for questioning on January 15.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the head of the party's press service, Khrystyna Bondarenko.

She specified that Hrytsenko was summoned as a witness.

The interrogation is scheduled for 11 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2018, the police detained five persons suspected of assault on Hrytsenko's supporters in Odesa.

In compliance with the poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches, in the second round of the next presidential election, President Petro Poroshenko wins only Yurii Boiko, a co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; and Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, wins all other candidates except actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and Hrytsenko.