SBU, PGO Refuse To Provide Information On How Their Top Officials Celebrated New Year Holidays

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office have refused to disclose how their heads celebrated the New Year holidays.

The SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office answered the Ukrainian News Agency following inquiries.

The Security Service of Ukraine said the information on how and where the head of the SBU Vasyl Hrytsak was seeing in New Year is not public information in the terms of the law on access to public information.

The Prosecutor General's Office says it does not collect information on how its employees spent their leisure time.

The Prosecutor General's Office refused to disclose what New Year presents Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko and Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi received.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko was on vacation during the anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity.