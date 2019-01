Cabinet Recommends Moving 3 Working Days In 2019 For Efficient Use Of Working Hours And Holidays

The Cabinet of Ministers has recommended moving three working days that are close to holidays in 2019 to ensure rational use of working hours and creation of favorable conditions for celebrations.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant decision at a meeting on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It recommends moving the working day of Tuesday, April 30, to Saturday, May 11 (May 1 is Labor Day); the working day of Monday, December 30, to Saturday, December 21; the working day of Tuesday, December 31 to Saturday, December 28.

These recommendations apply to enterprises, institutions, and organizations with a five-day working week and two non-working days (Saturday and Sunday), excluding agencies of the Pension Fund, the Ukrposhta state postal service, the State Treasury Service, and banking institutions.

The National Bank of Ukraine is to establish special operating regimes for banks and their institutions on these days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the parliament abolished the public holiday of May 2 in 2017 and made December 25 (Christmas Day in the Gregorian calendar) a non-working holiday.